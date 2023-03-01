Sutton's prediction: 1-1

Whenever I see Wolves, I think they have improved and the only really poor result they have had since Julen Lopetegui took charge in November was their home defeat by Bournemouth a couple of weeks ago.

Liverpool, meanwhile, continue to struggle. They looked disjointed when they attacked Crystal Palace on Saturday and that display showed they have more problems than just a shaky defence.

I think Jurgen Klopp's side will score this time, but I still don't feel like I can trust them to win. Wolves don't score many, but one goal might be enough to get them a draw at Anfield.

Ben Bruce's prediction: 2-0

