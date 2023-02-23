Last week we asked our fan community writer to pick a cult hero for your club and Brett Pitman got the nod.

It sparked debate so we asked you for your choice. Here are some of your selections:

Mark: Eddie Howe obviously, great player for us and what a manager! There can be no other cult hero for AFC Bournemouth.

Jared: Harry Arter for me. Always gave it his all on the pitch and was resilient through tough times. Helped take us from League One to the Premier League. We signed him for £4,000. Chelsea would probably sign him for £400,000,000 now!

Kevin: Steve Cook. Absolute stalwart for the club. A decade of impeccable service. He holds cult-hero status for every true Cherries fan.