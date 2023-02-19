Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "We started the game really well, looked a real threat in the game, progressed the ball through well into the final third. we had chances, we didn't take them. They had one chance and scored and that's just the difference in being clinical.

"We had enough in the first half, disappointed in the goal we conceded, Marcus Rashford. We've got control of the game but we give the ball away from a simple position and then they get round the back and he scores. We weren't as creative in the second half, we didn't get hold of the ball, didn't pass it well enough and then once they get the second gaol, it gives a bit more comfort to them in the game.

"The chances were there but we just couldn't quite put them away. Sometimes that's the way it goes for you. We have shown that we have got our goal scoring and creativity back from the last two games. Today it just wasn't to be but we created chances and if we could have taken one or two of those in the first half, it would have been a different game.

"In the second half we disappointed, we gave away the second goal in particular, it was a soft one. For the third one, we've got to keep the ball better. We just need to play simple and instead we forced the pass and it breaks down so that was frustrating.

"We've taken six points from nine in what was three tough games. Now we go back home again and we've got a tough game against Arsenal but the supporters will be right up for it. We'll be getting ready for that but it should be another great day hopefully for us."