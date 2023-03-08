Everton lost this exact fixture 3-2 last season – they've never lost back-to-back home league games against Brentford before.

Brentford are unbeaten in their three Premier League games against Everton (W2 D1), only picking up more points in the competition against West Ham (9) than against the Toffees (7).

Demarai Gray is Everton's top scorer in the Premier League this season with four goals – no side has a lower scoring top scorer in the competition so far this term than the Toffees.