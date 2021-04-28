Are Brighton Leeds' bogey team?
Leeds United travel to 17th-placed Brighton on Saturday, a side who beat them 1-0 in the league at Elland Road in January. Here's how the teams match up...
- Since going 2-0 up in their first game at the Amex in 2011 (a 3-3 draw), Leeds haven't been ahead in any of their subsequent five visits.
- Leeds have lost four consecutive away league matches against Brighton, conceding nine goals without reply.
- The Whites have never lost five away league games in a row without scoring against one opponent.
- Brighton have won seven of the past eight league meetings, with the exception being a 2-0 defeat at Elland Road in March 2017.