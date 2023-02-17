Neilson on Celtic, Motherwell, and Haring
- Published
Brian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland
Hearts manager Robbie Neilson has been speaking to the media today ahead of his side's trip to Motherwell on Sunday.
Here are the key points from his press conference:
Described being drawn at home to Celtic as “great”, and said his players are already looking forward to the game.
Spoke about the importance of Tynecastle - "if we are going to play Celtic anywhere we want to play them at home".
Stuart Kettlewell changed Motherwell style of play, going with a back five in midweek, and expects similar on Sunday.
Wary of Motherwell at home, as they played “really well” against Hearts at Fir Park earlier in the season, despite losing 3-0.
Peter Haring is back training with squad. Neilson said it was a “real worry, particularly for Peter” given the concussion he suffered earlier in season.