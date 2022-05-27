We asked you to channel your inner Jurgen Klopp and offer us your 20-word team talk to get Liverpool going against Real Madrid.

And you have not let us down.

Here are some of the best of a gladiatorial response:

Terri: Pain - we've felt it. Success and failure - we’ve lived it. Number seven. Who wants it? I said: "WHO WANTS IT?!"

Vic: Win for yourselves. Win for the fans. Win for your team. Win for me.

Christian: 20 words? I only need two: Sergio Ramos.

Dave: Now, boys, think of: Shankly, Paisley, Fagan, Dalglish, Houllier, Benitez and Klopp. That’s motivation enough. YNWA.

Aarif: Gentlemen, you stand on the precipice of history. Give Real nothing and take from them everything!

Richard: We are European royalty. Now go out there and make yourselves kings.