Pope wins your player of the season vote

We asked you to pick your Burnley player of the season and Nick Pope came out as the overwhelming favourite.

BBC Radio Lancashire's Andy Bayes named Pope in his shortlist, alongside James Tarkowski, Maxwel Cornet and Josh Brownhill.

The goalkeeper took 55% of the vote after a season in which he kept nine clean sheets and made just one error leading to a goal.

Winger Cornet came second with 24%, followed by defender Tarkowski on 16% and midfielder Brownhill with 5%.