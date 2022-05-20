Dean Smith admits his first six months in charge of Norwich City have been a failure as he contemplates a swift return to the Championship after Sunday's game with Tottenham.

Smith replaced Daniel Farke in November but his arrival has not sufficiently galvanised a Canaries side that has only won five games all season.

"Ultimately, it's been a failure," he said. "We were brought in to keep the club up.

"There have been good moments, like Jon Rowe's emergence, but I feel for the supporters.

"We have to keep fighting."

After winning the Championship title in two of the past four seasons, Norwich have plenty of experience at the lower level.

Smith confirmed plans are in place for another promotion tilt and that he does not believe he will have to sell first in order to buy players this summer.