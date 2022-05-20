Jackson on 'masterclass' at Villa, must-win games and a home crowd

Mike Jackson has been speaking to the media before Burnley's crucial final Premier League game of the season against Newcastle.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Jackson reflected on Thursday's draw against Villa as "a masterclass in defending and working as a group", adding that his side's performance was "top draw".

He added that the club are currently in the process of appealing against Matthew Lowton's red card and believe they have a "strong case".

The Burnley boss said his side's games have been "must win" ever since he took over from Sean Dyche in April, adding that his players are used to that pressure now and it will "stand them in good stead" on Sunday.

Jackson said his staff will have one eye on Leeds' game at Brentford from the dugout, but added that it will be "hard to judge" what could happen.

A home game on Sunday means Jackson is hoping for an atmosphere that "can make a massive difference to drive the group on".

He added that he is "very proud" of his players and that he hopes they can deliver "one last push" to keep themselves in the Premier League.

