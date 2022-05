Aston Villa are lining up a move for Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips. (Football Insider), external

But West Ham boss David Moyes wants to unite Phillips, 26, with his England central midfield partner Declan Rice at London Stadium. (Sun), external

Meanwhile, the Whites will compete with Liverpool for Aberdeen's 18-year-old Scotland Under-21 defender Calvin Ramsay. (Mirror), external

