Harry Maguire can recover from a difficult season at Manchester United and "get back to the performances we have seen from him before", says former England centre-back Matthew Upson.

Maguire's form came under scrutiny as United struggled under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick, but he has remained a key member of Gareth Southgate's England squad.

"Every time a player has a dip in form, the psychology behind that has a knock-on effect on everything," Upson told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"It affects your ability to move your feet. It can make you look slow and sluggish, and cause you to have no clarity in your decision-making. It can be so debilitating.

"There have been some incidents off the pitch that make it really difficult too."

The £80m defender has captained United since January 2020 and Upson believes this responsibility has only made it harder for Maguire.

"He takes it really seriously and wants to do it as well as he can," he said. "But that can be a distraction when your performances are not as good.

"It's up to him now now. He'll need help, support and time - and I hope he gets back to the performances we've seen him reach before."

Listen to full discussion from 42'20 on BBC Sounds