Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Leeds United season ticket-holder Molly Whitmore was in Germany watching Sam Fender so had to follow the drama of the draw with Brighton as she travelled home. Which was better?

"The late equaliser by far," she told BBC Radio Leeds. "I went mad on the train and I kicked someone by accident. It was an unbelievable feeling, and it was a massive, massive point."

Fender's tune Seventeen Going Under may still feel apt for many fans, with Burnley and Everton playing their games in hand on Thursday, but Whitmore says her mood is more confident.

"As Welbeck's goal went in so early, I just thought its going to be another thumping. But then to pull it back... everyone in the last 20 minutes performed so much better and I've got this new level of optimism that we could maybe do it."

Whether or not the Whites stay up, questions will be asked about how the club moves forward. Fans have been singing Marcelo Bielsa's name, and "sack the board" chants could be heard from a section of the crowd on Sunday.

"The board, I can completely understand. The Bielsa chants I'm 50-50," said Whitmore.

"I don't know what everyone expected. I don't know if the board expected to get away with it lightly - I never thought they would have done."

And what does she make of the speculation surrounding the futures of key players Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips.

"Raphinha is nailed on [to leave]. Although he has not has the best run-in, I think we are a little below his level. Phillips proved in the summer just how amazing he is.

"He deserves a lot more if we don't [stay up]; he deserves top-level football. I think we are his pride and joy, and if we stay up, he will 100% want to stay."

Whitmore is heading to Brentford, so how is she feeling?

"My gut is telling me: yes. But until it's in our hands on Thursday night, I'm really not sure. It's not as easy as just playing Brentford. I feel like we've got a bit of a rivalry with Thomas Frank, and he'll be up for it just as much as Pontus Jansson."

