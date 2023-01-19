Newcastle striker Chris Wood has been linked with a loan move away from the club in January, with Nottingham Forest reportedly interested in the New Zealand international.

Wood has scored five goals in 39 appearances since joining Newcastle from Burnley in January 2022.

However, despite Wood's modest goal record for the club, former Magpies defender Steve Howey told BBC Radio Newcastle's Total Sport that he has plenty to offer and would be thinking twice about letting him leave.

"Unless you've got a replacement, personally I wouldn't let him go," said Howey.

"He's a valuable member of the squad, we all knew when we bought him that he wasn't going to be a prolific scorer, but he certainly does give a different outlet for the team.

"It just depends on what the player wants and ultimately it depends on the manager and how he sees things.

"You do need that strength in depth because, as has been said, Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak do pick up injuries and he [Wood] could be a vital part of the team continuing on the fantastic run that they're on."

