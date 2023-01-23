Right decision to sack Lampard? And who do you want next?
Frank Lampard has been dismissed by Everton after almost exactly a year in charge, following Saturday's defeat at fellow strugglers West Ham.
That result meant the Toffees are winless in 10 games and 19th in the table.
So, is getting rid of Lampard the right decision?
And what now? Who can come in and perform a rescue job to keep Everton in the Premier League?
What must the board do to fix what's going wrong?
Do not believe there will be any sense of joy among Everton fans at Frank Lampard's sacking. He was admired by a large portion of the supporters for his honesty & ability to engage & communicate with the fanbase in a manner many others at the club have failed to do.— Phil McNulty (@philmcnulty) January 23, 2023
