Mark Mitchener, BBC Sport

Bournemouth were one of four Premier League teams knocked out of the FA Cup by opponents from lower divisions - though their defeat by Championship leaders Burnley, a mere five places lower in the pyramid, made fewer waves than the dethroning of Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United and Aston Villa by Blackpool, Sheffield Wednesday and Stevenage respectively.

After all, it is only a year since the Cherries were beaten by non-league side Boreham Wood, live to the nation on ITV4.

However, it is the manner of their latest defeat which will have caused most concern, with unforced errors leading to three of Burnley’s goals (with some poor collective defending for the other), while skipper Lloyd Kelly bore the brunt of many supporters’ frustrations as he was booed during the second half.

“We can take criticism - that’s part of being a footballer - but it was unacceptable the way they were booing Lloydy, our captain, when he was on the ball,” midfielder Philip Billing told BBC Radio Solent.

“If it’s the whole team, and they’re booing after the game, I don’t mind - but if it’s one player during the game, I don’t like to see that.”

Captaincy does not bestow any immunity there – many of those booing Kelly would not have been alive when past skippers such as Mark Newson and Kevin Bond, who both wore the armband under Harry Redknapp, felt the Dean Court crowd’s wrath on occasions more than three decades ago.

But winger Jaidon Anthony – himself only born in the last month of the 20th Century – has echoed Billing’s sentiments.

Having been the sole player to stay out and clap the fans after the Burnley defeat, he tweeted, external a heartfelt plea: "We can only do it together, we need you even more when it’s not going well."