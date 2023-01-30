Howe on signing Gordon, Shelvey's future and semi-final second leg
- Published
Eddie Howe has been speaking to the media before the second leg of Newcastle's Carabao Cup semi-final against Southampton.
Here are the key lines from the Magpies boss:
Anthony Gordon is a player "we have tracked for a long time" and Howe said the best is yet to come from him.
He confirmed Jonjo Shelvey is talking to Nottingham Forest and, while he doesn't want him to leave, "I have to understand the player's wishes".
On whether Allan Saint-Maximin could leave, Howe insisted: "Absolutely not. He's here to stay and is an integral part of my team."
On whether having a rest over the weekend will benefit Newcastle, he said: "The rhythm you have from playing a game is sometimes more beneficial than resting."
On Tuesday's game, Howe said: "From our perspective this tie is not over. It's in the balance."
On what it would mean to reach the final at Wembley, Howe said: "We need to try to blank out the noise around the game, but try to feed off the passion of the supporters."