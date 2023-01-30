Howe on signing Gordon, Shelvey's future and semi-final second leg

Eddie Howe has been speaking to the media before the second leg of Newcastle's Carabao Cup semi-final against Southampton.

Here are the key lines from the Magpies boss:

  • Anthony Gordon is a player "we have tracked for a long time" and Howe said the best is yet to come from him.

  • He confirmed Jonjo Shelvey is talking to Nottingham Forest and, while he doesn't want him to leave, "I have to understand the player's wishes".

  • On whether Allan Saint-Maximin could leave, Howe insisted: "Absolutely not. He's here to stay and is an integral part of my team."

  • On whether having a rest over the weekend will benefit Newcastle, he said: "The rhythm you have from playing a game is sometimes more beneficial than resting."

  • On Tuesday's game, Howe said: "From our perspective this tie is not over. It's in the balance."

  • On what it would mean to reach the final at Wembley, Howe said: "We need to try to blank out the noise around the game, but try to feed off the passion of the supporters."