Analysis: Everton 1-2 Wolves

Steve Sutcliffe, BBC Sport at Goodison Park

Julen Lopetegui only arrived at Molineux in November but looks to have made an immediate impression, with two victories in his first two competitive games in charge of the club.

The pause for the World Cup appears to have provided the club with the valuable opportunity to reset under the former Spain, Real Madrid and Sevilla boss.

Lopetegui spent much of his time at Goodison Park barking out instructions to his players from the technical area.

And while it was clear that not everything was carried out to his satisfaction, he will be delighted by the character his team displayed as they came from a goal behind to win with almost the last kick of the game.

With Brazil forward Matheus Cunha arriving in January and others likely to follow, the Wolves supporters should be able to look forward with the renewed belief that they are more than capable of preserving their Premier League status.