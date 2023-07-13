Brighton defender James Furlong has signed a new contract with the club until June 2025.

The 21-year-old joined the Seagulls' academy in 2019 from Irish side Shamrock Rovers and he made his senior debut in a Carabao Cup tie with Forest Green Rovers last August.

He joined Scottish Premiership club Motherwell on loan in January, making 16 appearances in the second half of the season.

Under-21s head coach Shannon Ruth said: "We’re really pleased that James has committed himself to the club for two more years.

"He has progressed well over the past two years since stepping up into our under-21 programme and then he had a really valuable loan at Motherwell earlier this year where he got his first exposure to first-team football.

"He will be looking to ensure that the new season is just as positive as the last and that he continues to progress."