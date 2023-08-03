Arsenal Forward Eddie Nketiah said it was an "amazing experience" to captain Arsenal for the first time on Wednesday evening.

The Englishman scored the Gunners' only goal in the 1-1 draw with AS Monaco at Emirates Stadium. Mikel Arteta's side went on to win 5-4 in the penalty shootout.

"It was an amazing experience. Obviously it was my first time, so I’m grateful to the coach for trusting me, and my teammates," said Nketiah.

"It was really a special moment for me to lead the team out in front of my family, my friends and also our wonderful supporters."

Nketiah reflected on the interaction he had after the game with former Gunners manager Arsene Wenger, who gave him his Arsenal debut in 2017.

"I was speaking to him in the changing room after and he’s really proud of me. I’m really grateful for everything he did for me for my career, and it’s great to have such a legend here." Nketiah said.

"He just told me to keep going. He thinks my game’s come on a lot since [he departed]. He’s really proud of me. Obviously, he’s seen me develop and watched me from when he first gave me my debut up until now."