Last year, 22/23 pundits thought Tottenham would finish in the top four. This time, no-one has picked them to make it.

Ellen White: Tottenham might struggle to match their eighth-place finish from last season if Harry Kane leaves.

Chris Sutton: I am excited about seeing Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham - I can't wait to watch 'Ange-ball' in the Premier League after seeing him at Celtic. Spurs were a team I was thinking about to finish fourth, but that does rely on Kane staying and they need to solve their centre-back issues. The other thing that is crucial to the way Postecoglou wants to play is having someone to play the first quick pass forward from midfield - they still need to get that right.

Nedum Onuoha: I've gone for Spurs to finish fifth and get the extra Champions League spot for 2024-25 that will go to the two countries with the best record in European club competition this season.

Chris Waddle: They've not spent enough. They've got a side that can finish in the top half but, even if Kane stays, they're nowhere near the top four. I know they were in fourth place when Antonio Conte left last season, with 10 league games to go, but they never really convinced me. There was only the odd moment where they looked good, then their run-in was absolutely terrible.

