Best Celtic youngsters: Your views

We asked which Celtic youngsters you think are most likely to break into the first team in the coming season.

Here's what you had to say:

Karen: Ben Summers and Rocco Vata will break through into the Celtic first team this season.

Thomas: Daniel Kelly, the left-footed central midfielder. He bucked the trend of academy players going down south and opted to stay despite rumoured interest from Manchester United. He’s only 17 but already physically imposing.

Patrick: Summers has had a good season and I, for one, was very happy with his recent performances. I hope to see more of him in the upcoming season, in the rare case of Kyogo Furuhashi and Oh Hyeon-gyu becoming unavailable.

Sam: I reckon the likes of Vata, Summers and Bosun Lawal are sure to get some game time, they're young, capable and Celtic will be looking to either break them into the first team or get them looking attractive on the market for smaller clubs.