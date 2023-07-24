Former England forward and Crystal Palace manager Trevor Francis has died in Spain of a heart attack aged 69.

Francis became Britain's first £1m player when he joined Nottingham Forest in 1979 and scored the winning goal in Forest's first European Cup triumph later that year.

He went on to become a manager with QPR, Sheffield Wednesday, Birmingham City and Palace, leading the Eagles between 2001 and 2003 in what was his final managerial job.

A club statement read: "Crystal Palace are saddened to learn of the passing of former manager Trevor Francis.

"Francis took charge of Palace in 2001, masterminding a famous FA Cup success at Anfield and the five-goal victory over Brighton, before departing in 2003.

"The thoughts of everyone at Crystal Palace are with Trevor’s family and friends at this sad time."