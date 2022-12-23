Dundee United v Hearts: Team news

Midfielder Peter Pawlett, who has a calf problem, is Dundee United's only absentee while Australia left-back Aziz Behich and Wales midfielder Dylan Levitt have returned from World Cup duty.

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson has a similar squad to the game against Kilmarnock other than the return of defender Kye Rowles, who was suspended.

Forward Stephen Humphrys (ankle), midfielders Peter Haring (concussion) and Beni Baningime (knee), winger Gary Mackay-Steven (foot), and striker Liam Boyce (knee) are all still out.