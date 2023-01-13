Wolves striker Matheus Cunha is pushing for a first start after coming off the bench in each of the last three games.

Long-term absentees Pedro Neto, Boubacar Traore, Sasa Kalajdzic and Chiquinho all remain sidelined.

West Ham will check on the fitness of goalkeeper Alphonse Areola and striker Gianluca Scamacca, who both missed the FA Cup victory over Brentford.

Defender Kurt Zouma continues his recovery from a knee injury, while Vladimir Coufal is a doubt.

