'A great night for our fans' - Silva
Fulham boss Marco Silva: "Overall, I think it was a great night for our fans and they deserve it. Sixteen years without a win in this game, and Chelsea's superiority in these type of games has been huge.
"We know they have completely different goals to ourselves. They are a massive club and their budget is completely different.
"We cannot compare anything but we knew that on the pitch with our work, with our strategy, with our identity, we could balance a bit more things and we did it."
31 & 4 - Fulham are the first newly promoted club to have as many as 31 points after 19 Premier League matches since Wigan Athletic in 2005-06 (34), while they have won four games in a row in the top-flight for the first time since April 1966. Heights. pic.twitter.com/EnIOJSqo78— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 12, 2023