Emlyn Begley, BBC Sport

Another encouraging point for Palace following their draw with Manchester United during the week.

But this is now five games without a win. Bournemouth, on New Year's Eve, remain the only team they have beaten since the World Cup.

Palace are 12th, well clear of the relegation zone, but have only netted 18 goals in 20 Premier League games this season. Another mid-table season beckons and maybe that is fine for them.

The potential is there but tangible progression, not so much.

They will hope Wilfried Zaha, their top scorer this season, is OK following that second-half hamstring injury. But they would also hope that six goals was not enough to be their top scorer in late January.