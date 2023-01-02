We asked for your views after Sunday's game between Nottingham Forest and Chelsea at the City Ground.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Nottingham Forest fans:

Ray: Developing well as a team but I would like to see them being more positive when going forward. With greater belief they will definitely stay up.

Tony: Forest played very well and deserved a draw against Chelsea. In Cooper they have a good manager who I feel will guide them to Premier League survival this season.

Ryan: Forest are improving quickly and playing stylish football. They will stay up, I’m sure of it.

Chelsea fans:

Kevin: No idea, negative and only look to pass the ball backwards. No vision, no creativity and frightened to run at the opponents. Another Chelsea manager on borrowed time.

Tony: Same as under Tuchel - no pace, no sense of urgency, 18,000 sideways passes, nobody getting the ball in midfield and actually running with it to open up the opposition.

Mike: My thoughts are that Potter has turned a reasonable side into a poor one. He is not up to the task.

Neal: This is the first time in many seasons where I have genuine concerns. The manager has not established any new ideas or strategies and we are currently a mid-table side at best with no real hope of anything else. Clueless going forward, predictable in possession and no desire when we don't have the ball. Club needs new direction.