'He thrives on adversity, so don't write off Gordon after horror injury'

Hearts fan Greg Playfair, @OorWeeChat podcast, external

Hearts may have left Tayside last weekend with a share of the spoils following the 2-2 draw with Dundee United, but we left behind so much more as Craig Gordon spent Christmas Day in Ninewells Hospital.

It’s genuinely hard to put into words the emotions felt seeing Gordon stretchered off while receiving gas and air following a 50/50 collision with Steven Fletcher on the edge of the Hearts box.

The bizarre decision by referee Colin Steven to award a penalty against Gordon added bewilderment and anger to the feelings felt by Jambos watching the game.

While I attach no blame to Fletcher for Gordon suffering a career-threatening injury, I do add some culpability to the door of ref Steven and VAR official Alan Muir for allowing an earlier stamp by Fletcher on Hearts’ Toby Sibbick to go unpunished.

Had that been addressed, there is an increased likelihood that Gordon would have gone home via the Hearts’ team bus on Saturday evening.

I’m sure most reading this will have seen the image of the challenge through social media and have learned since that Hearts have reported Big Craigy has suffered a double leg break and have came to the conclusion that his career is over, especially as he turns 40 on Hogmanay.

I’ll admit, it’s going to be a long road to recuperation for our skipper but the one thing he has a track record of is overcoming adversity.

His career was ‘over’ when he was 29 following several knee and arm injuries, yet he has managed 378 games for club and country following the previous recommendations to retire. His form last year saw him win all club accolades as well as honours from his fellow players and football writers.

Without doubt, Gordon is one the best players many of us will have witnessed play for Hearts in the flesh and I’m confident he’ll bow out of Tynecastle with deserved adulation and on his terms; walking off the pitch after producing another goalkeeping masterclass between the sticks.