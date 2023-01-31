Dundee United head coach Liam Fox was giving nothing away on possible transfer business or Tony Watt's future.

Striker Watt has been linked with St Mirren, Motherwell and Belgian club Oostende, but Fox says there is "nothing at the moment".

"As it stands he is still a Dundee United player," he added. "If you're asking me to look into the future and tell you, I have no idea."

When asked whether he could get new additions, Fox said: "We will see. We are always looking."

United are set for a major windfall when former player Harry Souttar completes a move from Stoke to Leicester but Fox would not speculate on what an influx of cash would mean for him.

"Is he away yet? No? So, no comment," he said.