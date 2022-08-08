Callum Wilson and Michail Antonio have debated who would score more goals throughout this season.

West Ham striker Antonio outscored Wilson last season scoring 10 goals to the Newcastle man's eight.

However, in their debate Wilson jokes that he "missed about 20 games and [Antonio] only scored one more goal."

The two strikers settled on a bet of a three course meal and the winner is also allowed to choose a guest. Whether that is cooked or paid for by the loser remains to be seen.

