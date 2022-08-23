Transfer news: Wolves agree personal terms with Kalajdzic

Gossip Graphic

Wolves have agreed personal terms with VfB Stuttgart's Austrian striker Sasa Kalajdzic, but negotiations between the two clubs remain ongoing for the 25-year-old as the Bundesliga side want a higher transfer fee. (Mail)

Meanwhile, Arsenal are interested in signing Wolves' Portugal winger Pedro Neto, 22, as a replacement for Ivory Coast winger Nicolas Pepe, who has been linked with Leicester and Nice. (Times - subscription required)

