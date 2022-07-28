Kevin Mbabu's flirtation with the Premier League may have been unsuccessful in the 2015-16 season but the Switzerland right-back returns to England a completely different player than the one who struggled at Newcastle.

Now 27, Mbabu has spent the last three seasons as first choice full-back at mid-table Bundesliga outfit Wolfsburg.

He's appeared in the Champions League and the Europa League and will bring some needed top-flight experience to the Fulham backline.

Indeed, he has silverware in his cabinet, a two-time Swiss league winner with Young Boys in 2018 and 2019.

On top of that, he has 22 caps for Switzerland and played a key role as a substitute in their remarkable come-from-behind victory over France in Euro 2020 last summer.

Aggressive and progressive, Mbabu will look to get forward at all opportunities and has been deployed at right wing for Wolfsburg.

He likes a cross, averaging three a game last season, something Aleksandar Mitrovic will be relishing.

For Young Boys, he had a fine record of assists, notching 15 in three seasons. But he found it tougher in Germany as last season he did not manage any goal contributions.

Mbabu says he has a point to prove on his return to the Premier League - now is the time for him to showcase just how far he's come.