Brighton striker Deniz Undav says he is training alongside one of his heroes having finally arrived at the club.

The German, signed from Royale Union Saint-Gilloise , remained on loan in Belgium after completing his move to Brighton in January.

The 25-year-old has now started training with Brighton's squad and says he expects Graham Potter's style of play to fit him "perfectly".

"I like how he wants to play football even against the big teams. Now I just need to adapt to how he wants to play," Undav told Brighton's website., external

"He told me he wants to work on the things I can do good, for me to be even better at this."

Last season, he was named player of the year in the Belgian top flight, after scoring 26 league goals. He now hopes to bring such a return to a Brighton frontline he is already familiar with.

"I think Neal Maupay is similar to me in style," Undav added.

"Danny Welbeck, to me, is a legend. When I was young, I was a Welbeck fan - now I have the chance to play with him. When I was 15 I was looking up to him."