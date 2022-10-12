R﻿angers have been thrashed 7-1 by Liverpool in the Champions League.

M﻿anager Giovanni van Bronckhorst had this to say: "It's very hard to explain and to process. The first half and the last half hour was night and day. The way we played the last 25 minutes, you will lose against any team. I cannot explain at the moment.

"We have to change our mentality. We can be very strong, but when we are not there mentally, our levels drop really quick. We have to improve if we want to be successful this season."