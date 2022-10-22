Analysis: Chelsea 1-1 Man Utd

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea will feel bitterly disappointed they did not beat Manchester United after taking the lead so late on through Jorginho’s penalty.

The reality, however, was that they did not deserve to win a game that did not live up its usual pre-match billing, delivering more attrition than quality.

Chelsea were outflanked to such an extent in the first half that manager Graham Potter was forced into a tactical substitution after only 36 minutes when defender Marc Cucurella was taken off and replaced by Mateo Kovacic in an attempt to exert some midfield control.

It led to an improvement from Chelsea but not enough to cause United any serious trouble until they won that late spot-kick for Scott McTominay’s foul on Armando Broja.

Chelsea struggled to build any sort of attacking momentum, with Raheem Sterling disappointing and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang unable to demonstrate his usual sure touch in front of goal.

Potter is at least able to maintain his unbeaten record since moving from Brighton and almost had a sixth successive clean sheet in all competitions but there will be frustration that a lead claimed with only minutes remaining was then tossed away in stoppage time.