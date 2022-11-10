Spurs: Anna Howells, Spurs XY, external

Both managers heard sounds of discontent from their home crowds at half-time last weekend.

With Tottenham in the last 16 of the Champions League and fourth in the Premier League, Antonio Conte is not facing the sack. At the same time, Jesse Marsch has Leeds in 12th after two consecutive wins.

So, what would constitute success and managerial safety?

Conte is trying to dampen expectations in terms of trophies, but another top-four finish might be seen as progress, especially if he feels he is getting the backing he wants regarding signings.

Leeds' young side are scoring goals, but need consistency - and to stop conceding.

From the outside, Marsch needs time, but it would only take a few bad results to pile the pressure on - as was the case with predecessor Marcelo Bielsa.

Therefore, Conte is the more likely to be in place.

Leeds: Jess Furness, Her Game Too, external

I hate to say it, but I think Antonio Conte has more of a chance of staying put.

There's no denying our past two results have been just what we needed - and they've definitely boosted morale - but, ultimately, I think Jesse's time at Leeds will be cut short in the near future.

Conte has just celebrated his one-year anniversary in charge at Tottenham. They are in a great position in the Premier League and through to the Champions League last 16. We're just hoping to actually stay in the Premier League.

If we collect another couple of losses on the bounce, then the board might think seriously about lining up a replacement for Marsch by the time 2023 comes around, especially if the Leeds faithful make it clear they want him to go.

You know how vocal we can be!

