F﻿ormer Aston Villa boss Paul Lambert believes newly appointed manager Unai Emery will have his "work cut out".

S﻿peaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, Lambert called Villa a "decent-sized club, with a lot of history" and that the "proof will be in the pudding" for Emery.

H﻿e added: "Steven Gerrard is not a bad manager at all. If you don't get results, you end up losing your job.

"[Emery] did great at Arsenal and, in La Liga, his Sevilla stint was incredible, with the Europa League.

"Arsenal was a great opportunity; you sometimes find the culture is different. He's going into a very good club at Aston Vila, with a lot of money. He'll have to be given money to strengthen.

"The same lads were getting beaten week in, week out when Steven was there - and all of a sudden they are turning up and beating Brentford 4-0.

"Whether some are happy he went, or some just weren't performing for one reason or another, that happens. But the key is: can they do it again? Can they win the next one, then the next one?

"The Villa support are demanding - they'll put pressure on the manager if he doesn't get them up there.

"They are still in a bit of bother. Villa will be looking at mid-table to stabilise, then the following year, they'll look to see what they can do."