F﻿ormer Hibs striker Mixu Paatelainen was dealt a debut defeat at the Dundee United helm as Hearts returned to winning ways in the top flight at Tannadice on 18 October 2015.

R﻿obbie Neilson's men had gone five matches without a Premiership win, but Juanma's early penalty proved enough to see off United in a tousy contest.

Blair Spittal conceded the spot-kick by bringing down Sam Nicholson and clearly didn't learn his lesson, with another foul on the same player earning the United midfielder a second booking in stoppage time.

Victory hoisted Hearts up to third on their return to the top flight and that's where they went on to finish, securing a place in Europa League qualifying.