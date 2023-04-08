Analysis: Fulham 0-1 West Ham

Marissa Thomas, BBC Sport

West Ham got back to winning ways with a hard-fought victory against Fulham.

Following their thrashing against Newcastle in midweek, David Moyes made five changes to his starting line-up - the most changes he has made to a Premier League side this season.

Three of the changes were in the backline and helped West Ham to put in a much improved performance compared to their previous outing.

While the Hammers benefitted from a Harrison Reed own goal, they restricted Fulham to few chances and were defensively solid, ending a run of 11 games without a clean sheet on the road.

Lukasz Fabiański did not have much to do but was alert to deny Andreas Pereira as he went in search of an equaliser for Fulham.

David Moyes' side face a tough test in their next match - at home against league leaders Arsenal on Sunday.