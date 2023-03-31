Danny Murphy, Former Liverpool midfielder

This is going to be a monumental week for Liverpool, but the fact they face three huge tests in quick succession might actually be exactly what they need.

Starting on Saturday, the Reds play Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal in the space of eight days and I think they need to win at least two of those games to stay in the fight for the top four.

That looks like a daunting prospect - but it might surprise a few people that Liverpool have not just done well in these big games this season, they've done better than any of the other top teams.

At the start of the campaign, it felt like Liverpool had a little bit of a hangover from missing out on two of the big trophies last May.

That was understandable, because they were two games from greatness last season. They were one Premier League win and the Champions League final away from a quadruple and doing what no team had done before in English football.

More of a concern for me back in August was that a lot of the Liverpool players did not have real competition for their places. Watching their early performances, I felt complacency set in a little bit, especially against the lesser teams.

Former Liverpool manager Gerard Houllier used to talk to me about it a lot when he was in charge at Anfield, when he would always warn us about what he called the comfort zone.

He'd say that's what players fall into when they start believing their own hype and think they are a better team than they are.

It's not a conscious decision you make as a player, sitting at home watching video clips of yourself then walking out on the pitch thinking you are going to be brilliant. However, when you have been part of a good team for a long time, you can fall into a trap where you end up just thinking you need to turn up to win.

It's why all the best teams down the years have needed reinvention. Sir Alex Ferguson did it time and time again at Manchester United. Pep Guardiola is the same at City now - he knows you have to keep changing things to continue being successful.

