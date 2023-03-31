"An ideas man who's not afraid to shoot for the stars."

That's the verdict of Finnish sports journalist Janne Ovio on businessman Thomas Zilliacus, the latest protagonist in the race to buy Manchester United.

Ovio joined the panel on this week's episode of the How To Buy A Football Club podcast and gave some helpful context behind his compatriot's bid.

"He has not been in Finland for some time, having been in Singapore for many decades," explained Ovio. "But during his time at Nokia, he advanced them tremendously in building networks across Asia. He facilitated a lot of deals that helped them grow massively.

"He's a big ideas guy. It's defined his career to do something audacious and crazy - and a lot of times it's worked out for him."

When he entered the fray, Zilliacus caught the attention by suggesting he would want the fans to own up to half of United.

"It sounded like he needed the fans to pay for half otherwise his interest wouldn't work," said Ovio. "He clarified later that was not the case. We know he's wealthy - but he's not Bruce Wayne-wealthy.

"However, he has presented ideas that really speak to fans and some of his suggestions have really generated excitement."

