Manchester United have a transfer deal for Wolves' Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves, 24, "reasonably far down the line". (Eurosport, via Express)

Meanwhile, Wolves are interested in 23-year-old Leon Bailey - but Bayer Leverkusen want 35m euros (£29.8m) for the Jamaica winger, who has also attracted interest from Leicester City. (Bild - in German)

