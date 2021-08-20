Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

Manchester United couldn't have asked for a better start, with a thumping 5-1 win over Leeds on the opening weekend, despite being without Marcus Rashford and Edinson Cavani.

While Rashford is still out, Cavani is back in training and new signings Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane are possible starters this weekend.

Boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is refusing to get too giddy though; insisting "one swallow never makes a summer" and urging his side to bring even more energy against Southampton on Sunday.

The Reds won 9-0 against the same opponents at Old Trafford last season, although they did have to come from 2-0 down to win the away game, and Solskjaer is well aware that will be more difficult this time with fans back in stadiums, so is urging his side to start games better if they want to make a real title challenge.