Nesta McGregor, BBC Sport

Arsenal have a history of being careful spenders - although this window they've splashed the cash with the freedom of a first-time Monopoly player.

Yet to some fans the new signings - which total around £140m - are more reminiscent of another board game... Guess Who?

With the utmost respect to Takehiro Tomiyasu, after ZERO points and ZERO goals from THREE games, buying a Japanese right-back was never going to appease the naysayers.

Especially after being linked with the likes of Kieran Trippier, Marco Asensio and Houssem Aouar.

The problem is Gunners fans of a certain age are used to success and - even if a trophy evades them - at least competing for them.