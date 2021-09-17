Arsenal 1-0 Norwich: Fantasy football top performers
- Published
Arsenal picked up their first win of the season with a 1-0 victory over Norwich in the fourth round of Premier League fixtures - but who were the top fantasy football performers from the match?
The bonus points went to Arsenal players:
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (3)
Gabriel (2)
Kieran Tierney (1)
So which Arsenal and Norwich players - if any - should be making it into your team for gameweek five? Don't forget this week's deadline is 18:30 BST on Friday before Newcastle face Leeds.
Read Alistair Bruce-Ball's fantasy football tips to find out