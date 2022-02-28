A much-needed win for Villa as Brighton extend poor run

Gary Rose, BBC Sport

Steven Gerrard could hardly have wished for a better start to life as a Premier League manager after overseeing four wins in his first six games following his appointment as Aston Villa boss on 13 November.

That had Villa fans dreaming of the possibility of securing European football for next season but a run of four defeats in their next seven games saw their challenge for the top seven fade away.

This was not quite a perfect performance, with a nervous Villa fortunate not to be punished in the early stages for a lack of concentration in defence but they improved after Cash's opener and Watkins' first goal of 2022 will no doubt do wonders to the striker's confidence.

After back-to-back defeats it was a win that Villa will hope gets their season back on track but for Brighton it was another disappointing outcome on home soil.

The Seagulls have impressed many with their brand of football, but too often good performances have not been backed up with results.

It is now just one victory in their last 10 games at home and finding ways to win more often in front of their own fans is something they need to resolve if they are to establish themselves in the top half of the table.