Geoff Doyle, BBC Three Counties Radio

The numbers don’t look good for Watford - 15 points after 22 games is relegation form.

To stay up Watford are going to need something like 23 points from their 16 remaining games; six or seven wins. Considering they haven’t won in their past 10 and have picked up two points from a possible 30 this seems unlikely. But there is some hope.

In Roy Hodgson’s two matches in charge, they’ve only conceded one fortunate deflected goal. The Hornets are competitive, whereas before Hodgson this was not the case in many matches.

Admittedly, the style is pretty conservative where they’ve managed to suck the life out of the other team - but it’s worked defensively.

Of course, Watford now need to score goals. So Hodgson has to find the balance between keeping a tight shape and being more expansive in attack.

Much could depend on Ismaila Sarr. The Senegal Africa Cup of Nations winner is on his own at the top level in this Watford squad.

Joao Pedro could get there with his obvious talent and potential and Emmanuel Dennis isn’t far off it. But Sarr is a special player and if Watford are to stay up it’s him who’s likely to be the difference.

He’s only just returned from celebrating with his country and trained at London Conley for just one day. But Hodgson will surely have to play him against Brighton, such is the need for victories.