Everton 2-0 Boreham Wood: Pick of the stats

Everton have qualified for the FA Cup quarter-final in consecutive seasons for the first time since doing so in three in a row between 2011-12 and 2013-14.

None of the last 12 non-league teams to face Everton away from home in the FA Cup have won (D2 L10) since a 2-1 win for Tottenham Hotspur back in February 1904.

Jonjoe Kenny has three assists in his last eight appearances for Everton in all competitions, one more than he managed in his first 52 appearances for the club (2).