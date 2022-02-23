Burnley v Tottenham: Confirmed team news

Tottenham are unchanged from the side that won at Manchester City last-time out.

That means Harry Kane starts, despite hurting his back against City.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Romero, Dier, Davies, Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Sessegnon, Kulusevski, Son, Kane.

Subs: Doherty, Reguilon, Sanchez, Winks, Rodon, Bergwijn, Lucas Moura, Austin, White.